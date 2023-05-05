Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

CBOE opened at $137.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.99.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

