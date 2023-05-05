12,790 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 704.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

MUB opened at $107.37 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

