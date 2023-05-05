Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.32 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

