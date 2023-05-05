Metis Global Partners LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,629,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

