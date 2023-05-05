Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $179.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,441.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $203.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,380 shares of company stock valued at $42,993,446. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.45.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.