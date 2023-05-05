Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 209 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 125.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after buying an additional 100,786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

MHK stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.14.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Stories

