Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,387 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 152,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 34,527 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 3.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $45.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.