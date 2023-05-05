8,980 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

