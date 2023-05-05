Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 384 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,447,898,000 after acquiring an additional 56,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,091,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $691,710,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $416,349,000 after acquiring an additional 118,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,554,000 after acquiring an additional 229,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.80.

NYSE:COO opened at $379.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $388.29.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.