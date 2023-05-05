Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 24 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in NVR by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $47,858,842.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858,842.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,667 shares of company stock worth $35,137,086. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,801.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,986.96. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,519.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,973.89.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $116.56 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

