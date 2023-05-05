Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Voya Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Voya Financial Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

VOYA stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.70%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Articles

