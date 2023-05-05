Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,619 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

FANG stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

