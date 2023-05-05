Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 3,194 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

