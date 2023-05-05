Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

DAR opened at $55.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

