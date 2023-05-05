Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $79.53 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $126.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

