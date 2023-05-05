LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.19.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

