Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,196 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.

Entergy stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $122.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

