Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 841 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 109,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.40.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $171.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.