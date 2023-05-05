Metis Global Partners LLC Has $506,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in UGI by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in UGI by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in UGI by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

