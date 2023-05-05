Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,106 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,184 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 5.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $156.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $217.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.