10,336 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 74,288 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after buying an additional 22,676 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 233,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 559.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HRL opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.