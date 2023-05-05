Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $460,000 in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,237,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,148,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in PTC by 342.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 257,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after buying an additional 199,044 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $1,077,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,664,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,959,889.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 12,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $1,595,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,111,964.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $1,077,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,664,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,959,889.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,744 shares of company stock valued at $65,686,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PTC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.09.

PTC stock opened at $125.22 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $97.97 and a one year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

