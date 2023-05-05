Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $754,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,310,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after acquiring an additional 438,700 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJR shares. Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

SJR opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.32%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

