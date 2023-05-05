Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 936 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,018,000 after purchasing an additional 211,608 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,515 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,017,000 after buying an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,385,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.65. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,080 shares of company stock worth $3,549,627 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.91.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

