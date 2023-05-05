Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $6,846,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 42.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cameco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,239,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,427,000 after buying an additional 180,065 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

CCJ opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

