Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

