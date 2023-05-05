Head-To-Head Analysis: Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Black Diamond Therapeutics and Alector, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Alector 1 2 4 0 2.43

Alector has a consensus target price of $15.13, suggesting a potential upside of 125.07%. Given Alector’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alector is more favorable than Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$91.17 million ($2.52) -0.69 Alector $133.62 million 4.18 -$133.31 million ($1.61) -4.17

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Alector’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Black Diamond Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Diamond Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Alector shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -63.55% -48.30% Alector -99.77% -52.10% -15.37%

Summary

Alector beats Black Diamond Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including canonical, intrinsic resistance, and acquired resistance mutations; and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of oncogenic BRAF class I, II and III alterations. It has a strategic partnership with OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Alector

Alector, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Its treatment targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich, Errik B. Anderson, Tillman U. Gerngross, and Arnon Rosenthal in May 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

