Head to Head Contrast: argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) & Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.
Profitability
This table compares argenx and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|argenx
|-159.36%
|-49.07%
|-44.46%
|Exelixis
|11.31%
|7.54%
|6.30%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares argenx and Exelixis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|argenx
|$410.75 million
|53.60
|-$709.59 million
|($13.13)
|-30.12
|Exelixis
|$1.61 billion
|3.93
|$182.28 million
|$0.57
|34.18
Insider & Institutional Ownership
57.3% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of argenx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Exelixis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
argenx has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for argenx and Exelixis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|argenx
|0
|1
|17
|0
|2.94
|Exelixis
|0
|1
|8
|0
|2.89
argenx presently has a consensus price target of $453.69, suggesting a potential upside of 14.74%. Exelixis has a consensus price target of $25.92, suggesting a potential upside of 33.04%. Given Exelixis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exelixis is more favorable than argenx.
Summary
Exelixis beats argenx on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About argenx
argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. It evaluates efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren in 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc. operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.