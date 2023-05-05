Analyzing The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) and The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for comScore and The Amacore Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Amacore Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

comScore presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 183.51%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -17.68% -14.50% -4.17% The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares comScore and The Amacore Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares comScore and The Amacore Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $376.42 million 0.24 -$66.56 million ($0.88) -1.10 The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Amacore Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore.

Volatility & Risk

comScore has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Amacore Group has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of comScore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. is a global information and analytics company, which engages in the measurement of audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About The Amacore Group

The Amacore Group, Inc. engages in the marketing of healthcare-related products. It provides membership benefit programs, insurance programs and other benefit solutions to individuals, families and employer groups nationwide. The company was founded on May 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Maitland, FL.

