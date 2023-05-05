Head-To-Head Analysis: Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GBT Technologies and Freight Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Freight Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Freight Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,049.43%. Given Freight Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freight Technologies is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

GBT Technologies has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GBT Technologies and Freight Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $1.20 million 0.64 $5.32 million N/A N/A Freight Technologies $25.89 million 0.07 -$8.19 million N/A N/A

GBT Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freight Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares GBT Technologies and Freight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies 444.41% -23.50% 782.65% Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Freight Technologies beats GBT Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies, Inc. is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and operation of a cloud-based logistics management platform. Its products include a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market, a Transport Management Solution for customers to manage their own fleet, and freight brokerage support and customer service. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

