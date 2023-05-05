7,593 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

Textron Price Performance

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Stories

