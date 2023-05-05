Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $546,000 Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,359 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LVS opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

