LPL Financial LLC Sells 82,937 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,937 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.97% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $35,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

