LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 727,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $35,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 690.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 109,327 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $55.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $732.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and\u002For 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

