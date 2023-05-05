ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,077 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $42,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ASML by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ASML by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $635.05 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $698.59. The stock has a market cap of $250.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $637.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

