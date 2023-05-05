LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $38,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $142.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.30 and a fifty-two week high of $150.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

