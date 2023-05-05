LPL Financial LLC Has $37.29 Million Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,706 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.10% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $37,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 68,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

FTLS opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $627.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

