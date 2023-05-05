Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 898,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,045,000 after purchasing an additional 90,059 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.5 %

MS stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.