LPL Financial LLC Has $38.52 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,863 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.71% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $38,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 433.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,090,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after purchasing an additional 886,186 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,493.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 892,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after purchasing an additional 836,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 366.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 154,943 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $39.83 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

