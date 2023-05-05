LPL Financial LLC Has $37.22 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,565 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $37,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

Shares of NSC opened at $203.93 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.33 and a 200-day moving average of $231.04.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

