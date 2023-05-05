S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $38,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,031,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 49.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after buying an additional 594,474 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $347.51 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.86. The firm has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

