11,081 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Acquired by Cutler Group LLC CA

Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Liberty Global by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,394 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Liberty Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in Liberty Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 427,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $14,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Global stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBTYA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.