LPL Financial LLC Has $41.84 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of L3Harris Technologies worth $41,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $185.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.07 and a 200-day moving average of $211.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $183.21 and a one year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.