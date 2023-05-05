EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $41,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $111.31 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.99.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

