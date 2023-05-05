LPL Financial LLC Buys 34,532 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,532 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $36,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,469,000. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,944,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $432.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $98.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Loop Capital upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.