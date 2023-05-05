Cutler Group LLC CA Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 915.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $223.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.12.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.