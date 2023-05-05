LPL Financial LLC Sells 171,790 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,790 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $41,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $53.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

