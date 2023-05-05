LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,301 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $39,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $83.05 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.99.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

