IFP Advisors Inc Has $884,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KHC stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

