First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.29% of First Trust Water ETF worth $40,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $86.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.59.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

